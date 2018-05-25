Karen Gillan feels ''inspired'' by Tilda Swinton, as she believes the actress uses her ''stardom'' for a good cause.
Karen Gillan feels ''inspired'' by Tilda Swinton.
The 30-year-old actress has revealed that she looks up to the 'Doctor Strange' star, because she thinks the actress' decision to take roles in smaller projects in order to give ''interesting filmmakers'' a ''platform'' is an admirable use of her ''stardom''.
When asked which woman in Hollywood inspires her the most, Karen said: ''Tilda Swinton. She could be doing giant movies, but instead she's finding interesting filmmakers and giving them a platform by attaching her name to the project. I think that's a great use of her stardom.''
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is set to make her feature-film directorial debut with 'The Party's Just Beginning', and has admitted she never believed she could be a director when she was younger as she'd never seen any examples of female filmmakers.
She said: ''When I was growing up, I had a video camera and I would make horror movies with my parents or friends. I didn't think of directing as a female job, which is ridiculous, but I hadn't seen any examples. Then I started working in the industry and thought: 'I should just do this.' It's one of the best decisions I've ever made.''
Karen shot the movie in her hometown of Inverness, Scotland, and joked that it was strange to stay at home with her mother again.
She added: ''I would be directing during the day, in an authoritative position, then coming home and being moaned at by my mother for not bringing my laundry down!''
The red-haired beauty recently starred in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and touched on the idea of directing a version of the superhero ensemble movie using an all-female cast.
Speaking about the idea to Net-A-Porter's Edit magazine for their annual Women In Hollywood issue, she said: ''I didn't nominate myself in any real way, but whether I directed it or not, it would be amazing for Marvel to make a movie like that.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Mae Holland (Emma Watson) is an ambitious young woman who lands a job at one...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...