Karen Gillan claims she has not been approached about starring a remake of 'The Mask' but admits it is one of her ''favourite'' movies.

Mike Richardson - the founder of dark Horse Comics who created the character - has teased that the 1994 movie could be rebooted with the anarchic character played by a female lead with Karen linked to the role, saying ''I'd like to see a really good physical comedian in the role. I have one in mind, but I'm not gonna say her name ... You never know what's coming in the future. We have some ideas''.

The former 'Doctor Who' star insists she's heard nothing official about 'The Mask' but will say that she's a big fan of the original flick, which starred Jim Carrey as the green-faced master of mayhem.

She told Digital Spy: ''I can definitely confirm that I haven't heard anything about 'The Mask'. I don't know anything about that. However, I love that movie. In fact, it's one of my favourite movies from my childhood.''

Karen, 32, also discussed how ''weird'' it would be if she did star in the film, as she has had the opportunity to star in the new 'Jumanji' films, which are sequels to another childhood favourite hers.

She said: ''It's weird because my favourite movies were 'Jumanji' and 'The Mask'. I'm in the rebooted 'Jumanji' movies, so it would be really weird if 'The Mask' happens, too. But no, I don't know anything about it.''

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star feels that it is ''really exciting'' to have her name connected to such franchises.

Karen explained: ''I've worked for such a long time to be an actress. I'm from Scotland and so I feel like I had to work really hard to be able to come over to the States and do it for a living. When I hear rumours like that, it just makes me feel excited that people are even aware of me.''