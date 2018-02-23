Karen Gillan has admitted she was ''delusional'' about her acting abilities and thought she was better than she actually was for a long time until she decided to become more self-critical.
Karen Gillan used to be ''delusional'' about her acting abilities, admitting she thought she was more talented than she actually was.
The 30-year-old actress became a household name after starring in three series of 'Doctor Who' as companion Amy Pond and has since broken into Hollywood with major roles in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.
Gillan believes her success comes from the fact she had a re-evaluation of herself as an actress and being over-confident about her talent for many years.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Gillan said: ''I was delusional about my own acting abilities. When I was acting, I was really confident that I was good at it. I had suffered so many rejections, but it's like it has never phased me. Then I had an awakening when I realised I wasn't as good as I thought I was - I watched myself in something and thought, 'Oh my God, this is terrible, I need to get back to work on this and figure out how this is done.'''
Now Gillan has stepped behind the camera and directed, written and starred in her own black comedy movie 'The Party's Just Beginning' - which follows a young woman who turns to sex and alcohol to cope with her grief following the suicide of her best friend.
And despite being her directorial debut, Gillan said it felt ''natural'' to go behind the camera and direct.
The Scottish beauty said: ''Not the boss element; more about making all these decisions about this story I'd come up with.
''There was a second where you realise that you usually have someone to turn to and ask what to do, and that people were looking to me for that. I was like, 'Oh, right! You should do that.' But it felt natural. I just know that I want to direct. That's what I want to do with my life.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Mae Holland (Emma Watson) is an ambitious young woman who lands a job at one...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...