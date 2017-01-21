Karen Gillan says the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' sequel will be even better than the first movie and she can't wait for fans to learn more about her character Nebula.
Karen Gillan says the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' sequel will be better than the first.
The 29-year-old actress is reprising her role as Nebula in the follow-up to the Marvel Studios superhero film released in 2014 and Karen is excited for fans to learn more about her character.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I'm so excited for people to see it! I just feel like it's all of the best elements of the first one, just amplified. It's even better - it's funnier, the music's even better ... the second album is a blinder. It's great. And in the first one everyone was being established. Now that that's out of the way, you really get to delve into all of their dilemmas and things like that. I think family would really be the main theme of the thing. And my character Nebula is dealing with a whole lot of stuff there - we see a whole new side to her. A much more human side actually, where we understand how truly awful and difficult her daddy issues are.''
Karen also spoke about the outcry over her character's skimpy outfit in the promotional pictures for upcoming remake 'Jumaji' but insisted that there is a reason for the revealing clothing.
She explained: ''I've experienced something similar when I worked on 'Doctor Who' and there was such an uproar about my costume when that was first revealed, so I thought it was happening all over again. But I have to say, I'd never take on a role that was truly gratuitous for no reason. There's a really valid reason why she's wearing that. My character is really not happy about it.''
OK Go are warning us of 'bad people on the rise'.
Depp received the Favourite Movie Icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, and thanked fans for standing by him through a turbulent...
Mae Holland (Emma Watson) is an ambitious young woman who lands a job at one...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
While using every horror movie cliche in the book, this film cleverly tells a bracingly...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
Tim Russell is a troubled psychiatric patient who has finally been released from hospital several...
This may look like a rom-com, with its obvious plotting and over-cute characters, but it's...
Creepy and atmospheric, this low-budget thriller works primarily because it never over-explains its twisty, grisly...