Karen Gillan has been compared to Daniel Day-Lewis by her 'All Creatures Here Below' co-star David Dastmalchian.
David Dastmalchian appears alongside his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star in new movie 'All Creatures Here Below' - which he also wrote - and he has heaped praise on the actress for her ''chameleon-like talents''.
Speaking to Cinemablend, he said: ''I think [Karen] is our Daniel Day-Lewis. I really do. I feel like she's got the ability and works very hard, but beyond just her work ethic, she's one of the most chameleon-like talents I've ever witnessed firsthand, and it's really mind-blowing what she can do with her face, her body, her voice.
''So the fact that she wanted to come be in our tiny, no-budget movie... the fact that she came and gave that performance, it's so humbling. I'll be grateful for that performance for the rest of my life that she brought that character to life so beautifully.''
Meanwhile, Karen has also been looking ahead to working on the third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film, and she previously admitted she was ''so happy'' when she discovered director James Gunn had been re-hired after he was fired by Disney following a series of controversial tweets which resurfaced.
The former 'Doctor Who' star insists it is the correct decision as it just ''wouldn't be the same movie'' without him.
She said: ''I was so happy because it truly feels like we're part of this little family on 'Guardians'. And to have your leader ripped away from you is a really weird feeling. I feel that it wouldn't be the same type of 'Guardians' movie without him. So much of it is his personality.
''The sense of humour, his taste in music, the characters - there's so much of him in there, so that would have been quite a strange sensation to make it without him. We were just so happy when he came back. It feels like everything's as it should be now.''
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is due to start shooting in 2020 once Gunn has completed filming on the follow-up to DC Extended Universe movie 'Suicide Squad'.
