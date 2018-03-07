Karen Gillan is excited for audiences to see where her Marvel Cinematic Universe character ends up.

The 30-year-old actress has portrayed the blue alien assassin Nebula in the two 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies and is set to reprise her role in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4', and Gillan admitted she loves her alter-ego's backstory.

She told GameSpot: ''I love my character so much. I am so invested in her whole backstory, her whole relationship with her sister, the relationship with her father [Thanos] that we're definitely going to explore in the movies that are coming out soon, and so I think it all boils down to that.

''I just feel so lucky that I got this character who, you know, was initially a villain, and then we started to learn more about her, and then our view as the audience, I think, changed towards her.

''And she's just such a well written character that I feel like lots of people are getting invested in her along with me. And so I'm just so excited for everyone to see where she ends up.''

Recently, the star revealed it is a painstakingly long process preparing for the MCU movies as she sits in hair and make-up to get blue skin ''stuck'' to her face for numerous hours each day.

Last year, she said: ''I've been in there [MCU] for a little while now, nearly five years playing this blue bald character.

''It takes four hours in the morning of having a skin stuck on my face.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad, which includes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), join forces with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' troop to save the Earth.

The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, but they will also receive a helping hand from Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), which will mark the 28-year-old star's debut in a Marvel production.

And Gillan has teased the forthcoming movie is going to be ''the most epic, cinematic event of all time''.

Speaking previously to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''It's amazing. It's going to be the most epic, cinematic event of all time.''