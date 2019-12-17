Karen Gillan believes 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will be the best in the series.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star, who plays Nebula in the Marvel franchise, claims that the upcoming 'Guardians' movie will be the best of the Marvel franchise, adding that it will be released in the ''next couple of years''.

Karen, 32, told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I think it'll be in the next couple of years, but I've read 'Vol. 3' and I think it's the best of the trilogy.

''I know that we're all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we're all just really looking forward to getting back together.''

The film, which will also star Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, is set to be released in 2021.

There had previously been doubt as to whether the film would be made after Disney fired James following the emergence of offensive tweets.

The company subsequently rehired the filmmaker, who took ''full responsibility'' for the controversy.

The 53-year-old director said: ''I feel bad for that and take full responsibility.

''Disney totally had the right to fire me. This wasn't a free speech issue. I said something they didn't like and they completely had the right to fire me. There was never any argument of that. That first day ... I'm going to say it was the most intense of my entire life.

''There have been other difficult days in my life, from the time I got sober when I was younger, to the death of friends who committed suicide.

''But this was incredibly intense. It happened, and suddenly it seemed like everything was gone. I just knew, in a moment that happened incredibly quickly, I had been fired. It felt as if my career was over.''