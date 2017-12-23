'Avengers: Infinity War' will be a ''cinematic event''.

Star Karen Gillan - who plays Nebula in the Marvel 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Avengers' movies - is excited for fans to see the upcoming film and insists they will be blown away.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I mean, this is so vague but genuinely this is going to be more than a movie, it's going to be like a cinematic event. Anyone who is a Marvel fan and knows stuff from 10 years ago will see it become relevant in this. It's like everything that you've known about Marvel is building to this movie.''

Karen also revealed that the atmosphere on set was one of the best she ever experienced.

She told Collider: ''I don't know how chaotic it is. It's just an extremely long shoot with so many characters. Logistically, it must be a challenge for them to schedule it. I guess that's where the chaos comes from. But, it's so much fun. In terms of atmosphere on set, it's one of the best I've ever experienced. Everybody is just having a really good time, at least of what I've seen. They've set a really nice tone for the environment, so I'm having a good time.''

Meanwhile, Karen co-stars with The Rock in the 'Jumanji' reboot and she is a huge fan of his comedic abilities.

She said: ''He's so inspiring. I've never met anyone that works harder than him. I mean he is one of the biggest actors in the world while running this empire and he has a family and maintains his body. I'm just like, 'How do you do that?' We had a great relationship. We were laughing a lot. I just think he's one of my favorite comedic actors now, like I love his dry delivery. It's, like, crazy.''