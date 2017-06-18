Karen Elson insists she and Jack White are still ''good friends''.

The model-and-musician split from the White Stripes rocker - with whom she has two children - in 2011 after six years of marriage, and while she took out a restraining order against him in 2013 after reportedly accusing him of harassment, she insists things are amicable between them.

Speaking about her new album 'Double Roses', which has been widely interpreted as her reflections on the divorce, she said ''I want this record to stand alone. It was made years after I got a divorce and Jack is still my good friend.

''There are moments that are coloured in loneliness and those universal feelings of when your life does change and you're left to analyse your own baggage. And that's really what the record is about.''

It has been seven years since Karen released an album and the 38-year-old beauty admits her personal circumstances were a factor in the delay.

She explained to Grazia magazine: ''I wasn't in the right frame of mind to release a record. I had two young children - my daughter is just about to turn 11 and my son will be 10 in August - and between modelling and music, there were so many things on the table. It just didn't feel like the right time. And then I got divorced...''

But the red-haired model is getting tired of talking about her split from Jack.

She said: ''I've just talked so much about him and my relationship that now I'm getting to the end of doing promo for the record, I've decided to pull up the drawbridge.

''There's a line you can cross when you share too much. I want it to stand as it is, and people can think whatever they need to think and feel, but I have to detach myself at a certain place.''