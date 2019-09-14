Kanye West would love to move to Wyoming - but Kim Kardashian West has revealed her law studies mean they can't move away for good just yet.
The 'Bound 2' rapper would love to live in the new ranch they bought in the mountain state but Kim must remain a resident of California so she can sit the state bar exam there in 2024.
She told The View: ''I know that my husband wants to move to Wyoming, but I love California. Honestly, the sky, the air, everything is different in Wyoming. I love it. It's a happy place for me, and my sisters, we all want to get a ranch there. We just did a cattle drive down there. It's been amazing.''
Kim previously admitted Wyoming is the ''prettiest place'' she's ever seen.
The 38-year-old reality star said: ''We love Wyoming, it's always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there. I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it. It's, like, the prettiest place you've seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we've had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.''
Kim had previously expressed a desire to be living there in 10 years.
When asked by Kanye where she wants to be in a decade's time, she said: ''In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles - and becoming a lawyer.''
