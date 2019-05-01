Kanye West gives his wife Kim Kardashian West the ''confidence'' she needs to follow her dreams.

The 38-year-old reality star is currently studying to become a lawyer, and although the process means she can't spend as much time as she used to with Kanye and their brood - North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 15 months - she feels lucky to have a spouse that supports her.

She said in a promotional clip for the upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians': ''The fact that he is supporting me in this journey, knowing that for the next 4 years it would take time away from him and our kids, means a lot to me. And, gives me the confidence that I really need. And that, like, extra push of someone around me to be like, 'I know you can do it. You got this!'''

In the clip, Kim tells Kanye, 41, that she's worried about not being able to juggle her studies with family life once their fourth child is born via surrogate mother in the coming weeks.

She says: ''I don't know what to do. How am I gonna have another kid? How am I gonna study? How am I gonna read? How am I gonna do this all?''

But the 'Heartless' hitmaker is on hand to offer her loving support and advice, as he tells her he's confident she'll be able to ''get in control'' of her schedule.

He says: ''I think you could get in control of your schedule. You just gotta like, sit back and analyse. Like, what are your distractions? Once you manage your time, you'll be able to manage your time to be able to give attention to me, attention to the kids and attention to law that you're passionate about.''

And Kanye also can't wait to have his wife as his lawyer, so she can help him when he finds himself faced with ''f**ked up deals''.

He added: ''[I'll be like] My wife a lawyer now! Bet you I get out this contract.''