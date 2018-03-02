Kim Kardashian West accuses designer Saint Laurent of copying Kanye's stage design
Kim Kardashian West has accused Saint Laurent of copying her husband, Kanye West.
The 37-year-old star reposted a picture of the designer's stage set up from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection in Paris, but she seemed to be implying that their creative direction was not an original idea.
Posting the photos on her story, she sarcastically wrote the caption: ''Cute YSL''
She then posted a photo of her husband, rapper and singer Kanye West, at one of his 'Yeezy Tour' shows, where the lighting and stage arrangement appear extremely similar.
This isn't the first time that Kim has called out copycats who appear to replicate her or her husband's styles. In 2014, she posted a photo of Kanye and oldest sister Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, and fans accused her of calling out music's power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z.
In the photo, Kanye is wearing a black ski mask over his face and the reality star captioned the picture with the hash tags: ''#ThrowbackThursday, #Lastyear, #StyleIcons, and #LordDisick.''
Fans were quick to suspect that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was referring to Beyoncé and Jay Z wearing black ski masks in their 'On The Run' tour promotional images, and during their on screen performances of hits such as 'Crazy in Love', which came a year after the photo of Kanye was taken.
Meanwhile, Kim, Kanye and her sisters are enjoying a trip in Toyko, Japan, where Kim has been sharing pictures of the upcoming season 7 collection of Kanye's fashion brand, Yeezy, on her social media.
The fashion icon took to Twitter to post the pictures of her outfits after Jet lag left her unable to get a good night's sleep.
She said: ''I'm gonna post some Tokyo fashion real quick since it's 5am and I can't sleep (sic)''
Another tweet confirmed the star was sporting the brand's new collection, as she wrote that her outfits were ''all Yeezy season 7 (sic)''.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...