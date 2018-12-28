Kim Kardashian and Kanye West relived their wedding dance on Christmas Eve.

The couple took to the dancefloor at Kris Jenner's annual bash at their Hidden Hills mansion to experience the special moment again, as John Legend serenaded them with a live performance of 'All of Me' in front of guests including Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez.

It was the first time the pair had heard their 40-year-old friend sing his hit song live since they tied the knot four years ago on May 24, 2014.

Alongside a series of pictures from the evening - which were taken by the same photographer who did the family's Christmas card this year - including one of the couple dancing in each other's arms and another of their 11-month-old daughter Chicago sat on the reality star's lap, Kim wrote on Instagram: ''Some pics from our Christmas Eve Party. We danced to ''All Of Me'' since the last time we heard @johnlegend sing this live it was at our wedding for our first dance! (sic)''

It's been reported that the bash, which saw 200 guests in attendance, cost around $500,000 - with the biggest expense being a snowy backyard so guests could go sledging, and the series of tents erected, including the one John performed in.

The 63-year-old reality star spared no expense in making sure everyone had a great time - and insiders insist the celebration, which will be seen on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', was worth every penny.

The source explained: '''The party needs to be eye-popping because it sets the tone for their empire, it creates a fantasy world and makes people want to tune in so $500,000 is nothing for them.

''The grand spectacle of the party also helps sell Kylie's makeup, Kim's perfumes, and Khloe's jeans. It's all about image.''

And despite the huge price tag, Kris reportedly bagged herself a bargain as party planner Mindy Weiss offered her a discount because they have worked together for so long.

Mindy spent several months planning the party, which Kris requested had a Winter Wonderland theme, and Kanye - who also has children North, five, Saint, three, with Kim - was also heavily involved in the arrangements.

The source said: ''The direction was a dreamy look with no red and green. Last year Kris went heavy on red and green in her home. But this year it was at Kim and Kanye's place, which is all white everywhere, so they wanted the decorations to be white too.

''It was also said that Kanye wanted it to be especially over the top for his three kids. He wanted it to look unreal.''