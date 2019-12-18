Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have bought their fourth house on the same street.

The couple have splashed out another $2.98 million on a property just down the road from their main abode in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

The new home is split in two parts either side of the main road, with one part the main house and the other side is an equestrian centre. It also boasts no less than four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool and a spa.

A source said: ''They have so many homes and keep buying. All their friends know that Kim and Kanye sleep in separate bedrooms and often separate houses. They love each other but have their own lives. The kids have their own bedrooms in each home complete with toys and favourite colours but sometimes they do sleep in their other homes too. They have purchased several homes and they don't openly talk about the reason for it - but they know it's a great investment and helps majorly with their taxes and their privacy.''

And a source claims that Kanye is particularly a ''perfectionist'' about the lighting in his home.

The insider added to The Sun Online: ''Everything has to be perfect so he has a team of decorators and designers but if it's not perfect and the very very top of the line he rips it out and starts again. The houses are in a constant state of repair somewhere in the house.

''Lighting is an obsession of his and if it's not perfect he rips it out over and over until it's exactly what he wants. He did this at his wedding and he has done it at concerts too. People laugh that he needs heavenly lighting because he sees himself as God. He feels the way the light shines on him is incredibly important.''