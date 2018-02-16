James Harden, who dated Khloe Kardashian, wants to work on a shoe line with her brother-in-law Kanye West.
Khloe Kardashian's ex wants to collaborate with Kanye West on a footwear line.
NBA star James Harden - who dated the pregnant reality TV star in 2015 - has just released his Vol. 2 signature Adidas shoe and hopes that Khloe's brother-in-law Kanye will work with him on creating some shoes in the future.
Speaking about a collaboration, he told Footwearnews.com: ''That's an option. Kanye's on the wave right now, and I'm just getting started but hopefully we can do that soon.''
He also revealed he is a huge fan of Kanye's Yeezy Boost line with Adidas.
He said: ''[I love everything from] classic, to the Yeezy line to Boosts. I have a Y-3 collection coming out. A lot of things.''
James signed a 13-year endorsement deal with Adidas in 2015 and launched his own first footwear collection the following year and believes he is growing in confidence as a designer.
He said: ''The first time I was just excited about the process, and now that I've got a little bit more experience I can tweak some things. That's one of the things -- it's not the downfall, but one of the things I got better at was making it lighter. Now you're able to move a lot faster on the court.
''We have this bootie sleeve that locks your ankle in, so that when you're hooping, it feels like it's moving with your feet.''
And he is thrilled that Adidas is working with so many basketball players.
He said: ''Adidas is really doing a good job, especially as of late, grabbing some of the up-and-coming players. But the time is coming: You've got Andrew Wiggins and a lot of other young guys. We're finding our groove.''
