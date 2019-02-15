Kanye West hired Kenny G to perform a private Valentine's Day (14.02.19) concert for his wife Kim Kardashian West.
Kanye West hired Kenny G to perform a private Valentine's Day (14.02.19) concert for his wife Kim Kardashian West.
The 38-year-old reality star hailed her spouse as the ''best husband'' for his ''thoughtful'' gesture as she shared photos and clips of the jazz musician, 62, playing saxophone for her in a sparsely-decorated room in their Hidden Hills mansion.
One Instagram Story clip was captioned simply: ''Kenny G!!!!!''
And in another, she wrote: ''Best husband award goes to mine!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! (sic)''
Kenny wore a black suit and white shirt as he played 'Over The Rainbow' from the film 'The Wizard Of Oz' and was standing in a room with no furniture, but dozens of pink, red and white roses placed in individual vases all over the floor.
Meanwhile, 41-year-old Kanye could be seen with a broad smile as he filmed the performance.
Earlier in the day, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 12 months, with her spouse and is expecting a fourth via surrogate - had paid tribute to the 'Famous' rapper on her Instagram account.
She shared two pictures of them together and wrote: ''Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!(sic)''
Kanye's grand gesture is in stark contrast to the minimal effort he made on Valentine's Day in 2018.
Last year, he shared a photo of the plain homemade white card he'd made for Kim, which had ''Happy Valentines Day Babe'' written on the front.
But in 2017, Kim was blown away by the huge wall of flowers that surprised her when she got home from a romantic dinner at Carbone in Manhattan with her husband.
She said in a Snapchat video at the time: ''Oh my God! Just walked in and look what I see -- a huge flower wall with orchids and roses.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...