Kanye West hired Kenny G to perform a private Valentine's Day (14.02.19) concert for his wife Kim Kardashian West.

The 38-year-old reality star hailed her spouse as the ''best husband'' for his ''thoughtful'' gesture as she shared photos and clips of the jazz musician, 62, playing saxophone for her in a sparsely-decorated room in their Hidden Hills mansion.

One Instagram Story clip was captioned simply: ''Kenny G!!!!!''

And in another, she wrote: ''Best husband award goes to mine!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! (sic)''

Kenny wore a black suit and white shirt as he played 'Over The Rainbow' from the film 'The Wizard Of Oz' and was standing in a room with no furniture, but dozens of pink, red and white roses placed in individual vases all over the floor.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Kanye could be seen with a broad smile as he filmed the performance.

Earlier in the day, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 12 months, with her spouse and is expecting a fourth via surrogate - had paid tribute to the 'Famous' rapper on her Instagram account.

She shared two pictures of them together and wrote: ''Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!(sic)''

Kanye's grand gesture is in stark contrast to the minimal effort he made on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Last year, he shared a photo of the plain homemade white card he'd made for Kim, which had ''Happy Valentines Day Babe'' written on the front.

But in 2017, Kim was blown away by the huge wall of flowers that surprised her when she got home from a romantic dinner at Carbone in Manhattan with her husband.

She said in a Snapchat video at the time: ''Oh my God! Just walked in and look what I see -- a huge flower wall with orchids and roses.''