Kanye West isn't planning to perform his old music again.

The 'Bound 2' rapper recently unveiled his new album, 'Jesus is King', on Friday (25.10.19) but with the new LP now out, Kanye doesn't want to sing his existing tracks.

A source told TMZ that he will ''never perform his old tracks in their original form again'' and whilst he'll use the old beats, he'll use ''more 'G' rated lyrics''.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old rapper previously confessed he believes he is ''unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time''.

He said: ''Give me some other examples where someone is saying what isn't culturally what you're supposed to say ... Give me an example where someone is saying what you're not supposed to say. You don't want to say it, do you liberal? And now - I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It's not even a question at this point. It's just a fact. For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God's practical joke to all liberals. Like, 'No, not Kanye!'''

And the 'Heartless' rapper has also said he wants to let people know ''what Jesus has done'' for him, after recently converting to Christianity.

He added: ''Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me. I've spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I'm no longer a slave, I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free.''