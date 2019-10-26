Kanye West has told his fans that he will take his new album 'Jesus is King' on tour ''right away.''
Kanye West has promised he'll go on tour ''right away.''
The 42-year-old rapper hasn't hit the road in three years but has admitted he's getting ready to take his new album 'Jesus is King', which dropped on Friday (25.10.19), to arenas around the world soon so that his fans can listen to the tracks live.
Speaking to TMZ.com, the 'Bound 2' hitmaker - who was walking with his wife Kim Kardashian West - said ''right away'' when asked if he was going on tour with the album.
Kanye was last on tour in 2016 with his LP 'The Life of Pablo' but was forced to cut the dates short when he was hospitalised for mental health issues in the December of that year.
Although he hasn't taken any of his albums on the road, Kanye has still been performing live as he's been holding his famous Sunday Service events for almost a year.
Meanwhile, just before 'Jesus is King' dropped, Kanye - who is a born-again Christian - said he believes it's his ''job to spread the gospel'' and let people know that he's ''free'' now that he's ''a son of God''.
He explained: ''Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me.
''I've spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I'm no longer a slave, I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free.''
He also claimed he was ''unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time''.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...