Kanye West reportedly went to the emergency room (ER) after suffering with the flu.

The 41-year-old rapper was spotted being driven to the hospital by his wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, six months - on Sunday (22.07.18), where he is believed to have been treated for the flu.

According to TMZ, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star stayed by her spouse's side as they showed up at West Hills Hospital in the San Fernando Valley, after Kanye's flu symptoms worsened so much he needed to visit the ER for an emergency prescription.

The gossip site claims the couple were not in the hospital for long, before they returned home where Kanye could continue resting.

Recently, the 'Gold Digger' rapper has tweeted several times about his issues with sinus headaches, although it isn't known whether these relate to his ongoing illness.

On July 14, he wrote: ''Whenever you're feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say... thank god I don't have a sinus headache ... they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear... (sic)''

And then later added: ''I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f***ing cat scan after because it was so bad. (sic)''

Kanye's sickness comes after he and his 38-year-old wife were among the guests at Pusha T's star-studded wedding to his long-term partner Virginia Williams on Saturday (21.07.18).

The bash took place at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and was officiated by Pusha T's brother.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kim took to her Instagram Story and showed off her gold Balmain mini dress, which she paired with a retro phone-shaped Judith Leiber clutch bag, on Instagram and then turned the camera to announce ''Mr. West is in the building'' and revealed his black suit.

And the 'Famous' hitmaker's outfit was a big hit with his wife.

She wrote: ''He's so handsome in a suit.''