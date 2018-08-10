Kanye West has admitted he still watches porn - even though he has two daughters.
Kanye West still watches porn.
The 41-year-old rapper may have two daughters North, five, and Chicago, seven months, with his wife Kim Kardashian West but he has admitted fatherhood hasn't altered his views on women as he still watches ladies stripping off on the web.
Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 'Bound 2' hitmaker was asked if becoming a father to girls had changed his views on women, to which he replied: ''Nah I still look at Pornhub. Blacked is my favourite category. What's the point of being Kanye West if you can't let's break down the porn categories. A lot of black on white, obviously.''
Kanye has been very open about his mental health issues recently, admitting he has Bipolar and has thought about suicide in the past, and he thinks it's important that he shares his battles with the rest of the world to encourage people to seek help.
He explained: ''I think it's important for us to have open conversations about mental health--especially with me being black. Because we never had therapists in the black community. We never approached taking a medication.''
The 'Only One' singer had his ''first complete blackout'' at the age of five but he thinks it's a good thing that his mother Donda didn't medicate him growing up.
Kanye - who also has two-year-old son Saint with his wife Kim - said: ''I think it's good that when I had my first complete blackout at age 5, my mom didn't fully medicate me. Because I might have never been 'Ye.
''And there's times where at least I'm happy that I know [I'm bipolar.] Like even like for this interview, I knew I wanted to stay in a calm state.'
Whether you're a big fan of superheroes, horror, or something else altogether, we've got you covered!
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
We're actually looking forward to this re-boot.
Jodie Whittaker gets to work in new 'Doctor Who' images.
All we know about the forthcoming all-female DC adventure.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...