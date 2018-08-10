Kanye West has joked that he didn't want his wife Kim Kardashian West to meet ''player'' President Donald Trump.
Kanye West has joked that he was worried President Donald Trump would try to hit on his wife Kim Kardashian West during their meeting at the White House in May.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star met with the politician three months ago to discuss prison reform for a 62-year-old grandmother, but the 'Bound 2' hitmaker has quipped that he was reluctant to let his spouse go on her own because he knew the US president would try it on with her because he's a bit of a ''player.''
Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 41-year-old rapper said he was proud of the brunette beauty for following her dreams, adding: ''She's super passionate about it and it was amazing for her to see that dream come true.''
Asked if he was worried about her meeting Trump, Kanye said: ''He is a player.''
Kanye has always supported Trump - even though his wife Kim wanted his rival Hilary Clinton to win the 2016 election - but he's adamant he'd never be pushed into voting for a particular party because he's only motivated by ''love and fear.''
He explained: ''You know, it's funny, in this world that we live in there's two main motivating forces. I tweet about it all the time: love and fear. you can't explain love.
''My cousin is locked up for murder. I love him, he still did a bad thing but I still love him. As a musician, an African American guy on Hollywood, all these different things, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me.
''And they told me every time I said I liked Trump I couldn't say it out loud or my career would be over, I'd get kicked out of the black community because blacks are only supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only be Democrats.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
