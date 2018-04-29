Kanye West wants to ''forgive and stop hating'' his late mother's surgeon, Dr. Jan Adams.
The 'Stronger' hitmaker tragically lost his mother Donda in November 2007 and now wants to put the surgeon, Dr. Jan Adams, who performed a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast reduction on Donda just a day before her death.
In a text exchange with a friend that he shared on Twitter, Kanye wrote: ''This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery. Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating (sic)''
Adams was found to not be responsible for Donda's death as the autopsy revealed she passed away from a pre-existing coronary artery disease. However, post-operation factors such as pain control medication and her chest being bandaged tightly, which could have affected her breathing, were also mentioned.
Meanwhile, Kanye previously opened up about how he felt responsible for his mother's death.
Asked what he had to sacrifice for his fame and success, he said: ''My mom. If I had never moved to Los Angeles, she'd be alive. I don't want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.''
And it was revealed that Kanye took his children to visit their grandmother's grave for the first time last year.
A source said: ''Kim and Kanye visited Donda's grave this week. They also saw some of Kanye's family in Chicago ... It is the first time North and Saint visited their grandma. It was important for Kanye to take the kids to his mother's grave. Kanye wasn't able to go during the anniversary because of he was on tour, and then his heath spiralled. He hasn't been able to travel to Chicago since the anniversary [of her passing], so the fact he was able to go now, and with his family, meant a lot to him. He was thrilled to be able to bring the kids to see his mom.''
