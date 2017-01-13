Kanye West reportedly wants to get a ''good look'' at the four suspects who were charged over his wife Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery.
Kanye West reportedly wants to get a ''good look'' at the four suspects who were charged over his wife Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was left terrified when she was robbed at gunpoint in October, and after a string of indictments were made on Thursday (12.01.17), her 39-year-old rapper husband is reportedly eager to give the alleged criminals ''a piece of his mind''.
A source told HollywoodLife.com: ''Kim may be terrified to face the people who robbed her, but Kanye sure is hell isn't. He wants to go to Paris and get a good look at those punks who terrified his wife and give them a piece of his mind. He's got a lot to say to them.
''He doesn't know much about Paris law, but he'd love to be there when the judge bangs the gavel and sentence those suckers to years in jail.''
As was previously reported, a 63-year-old man identified as Yunice A. and a man known as Florus H., 44, have both been indicted under the same charges of conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping, and forceable confinement.
Meanwhile, a 64-year-old man has also been charged with conspiracy and helping arrange the resale of stolen jewellery, but his lawyer denied any involvement in the case to French TV station BFM.
A fourth suspect, 27-year-old Gary M. - the younger brother of Kim's chauffeur Michael Madar, who was released without charge earlier this week - was charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping after appearing before a judge.
The news comes after it was reported the 36-year-old reality star may be forced to relive her ordeal as she watches a video of the suspects in order to help with the case.
A source said: ''Kim will now have to watch a video of all the men. The video is being sent to the United States, where she will have to watch it with American officers working with the French.''
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...