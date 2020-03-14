Kanye West wants to help Caitlyn Jenner integrate into the Kardashian family again.

The 'I Love It' hitmaker is keen to help the 70-year-old television personality reconnect with her famous family as he has ''always been a big supporter'' of the athlete.

A source said: ''Kanye's always been a big supporter of Caitlyn and was one of the first people she told before transitioning - helping Kim to accept it and even giving Cait fashion advice. Kim and Caitlyn bumped into each other at a doctor's office a few months ago and ended up reconnecting and clearing the air, but tensions have still been fraught between Caitlyn and Kris, Khloe and Kourtney, so Kanye's been trying to mediate between them and help get Caitlyn back into the fold. He's all about spreading love and has urged Kris and the girls to open up their hearts and try to put the past behind them - if anything for Kendall and Kylie, who are stuck in the middle.''

The 42-year-old rapper arranged a ''secret meet-up'' with Caitlyn and her family.

An insider added to the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Kanye's been inviting Caitlyn over to their home to hang out with the kids, and he's now arranged a secret meet-up which he's asked the rest of the family to attend. Kanye's vowed to do whatever he can to bring them all back together.''

Meanwhile, Caitlyn previously revealed she ''wouldn't change a thing'' about her past.

Asked what she would say to her younger self, she said: ''Honestly, I wouldn't change a thing. Yes, there were a lot of struggles - the 80s were the worst. I lived in a house for six years in my thirties and isolated myself from the world. I was going to try and transition before I was 40, but I got to 39 and couldn't do it. It wasn't time for me personally or in society. Then, five months later, after I'd decided I had to get back into life, I met Kris [Jenner] and we were together for 23 years, raised a great family and had two more kids. I don't regret any of that.''