Kanye West has reportedly reached out to Jay-Z in a bid to repair their friendship.
Kanye West has reached out to end his feud with Jay-Z.
The 'Famous' rapper fell out with his friend after hitting out at the '99 Problems' hitmaker and his wife Beyonce - who have kids Blue Ivy, five, and twins Rumi and Sir, three months, together - in a rambling on-stage rant last year, but has now got in touch and wants to meet up with his former pal face-to-face.
While Jay has previously slammed Kanye for ''crossing the line'' by hitting out at his family, the 40-year-old rapper's entourage believe the music mogul should soften his stance because the 'Only One' hitmaker's rant came shortly before he was hospitalised after seemingly suffering a breakdown, TMZ reports.
An insider told the website the pair are close to a reconciliation, and falling out is nothing new as they have a ''classic love/hate relationship''.
Kanye quit Jay's Tidal streaming service in June and is locked in a legal dispute over money, and though that is said to be being ''hashed out'', it is not the reason for the conflict between the two stars.
In his rant, Kanye hit out at Jay for not visiting after his wife Kim Kardashian West - the mother of his children North, four, and Saint, 21 months - was robbed at gunpoint.
He fumed: ''Don't call me, after the robbery, and say 'How you feelin?'
''You wanna know how I'm feelin? Come by the house. Bring the kids by the house. Like we're brothers. Let's sit down.
''I can't take this s**t bro. Our kids have never even played together.''
And Jay later slammed his former friend for his comments.
He said: ''You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage.
''But what really hurt me, you can't bring my kid or my wife into it ... We've gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me.
''You know it's a problem because me and him would have talked about it, resolved our issues.
''And he knows he crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. 'Cause we've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we've had many. That's part of who we are.''
