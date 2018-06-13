Kanye West wants to do the soundtrack for the next 'Deadpool' movie.

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker has loved both instalments of the sci-fi film - which stars Ryan Reynolds as the masked former Special Forces operative - and he would've be willing to clear his schedule to pen tracks for the recently-released sequel.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday (12.06.18) night, he said: ''I love both Deadpool movies... I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine... bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool ... Your guys writing and approach is so innovative ... I love how you guys break the 4th wall... thank you for being innovative and please know I'm down to clear next time (sic).''

And it didn't take long for Reynolds - who is known for his tongue-in-cheek remarks on social media - to respond to the 41-year-old rapper's messages as he quipped he'd be having ''a word'' with Céline Dion - whose song 'Ashes' featured in the second movie alongside some other throwback tunes - about using sounds similar to him.

He joked: ''Agree. I'm having a word with Céline Dion.''

Meanwhile, it's not yet known for sure whether there will be a third instalment of the superhero film or whether it will star Reynolds, 41, as he recently admitted that he's finding it harder to perform his own stunts the older he's getting.

He said: ''One hundred per cent, I've always enjoyed getting a little bit older.

''You never bemoan a birthday. I like it. It's getting a little bit more difficult with the stunt work stuff.

''I find that landing on cement isn't hilarious any more. But I've been injury-free for a while, knock on wood. As I've gotten older, I'm more comfortable with who I am.''