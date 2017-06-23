Kanye West reportedly wants ''five or six'' children with Kim Kardashian West, despite Kim's inability to carry any more children.
The 36-year-old reality star was warned by doctors against falling pregnant again after giving birth to the couples two children, four-year-old daughter North, and 18-month-old son Saint, but sources claim Kanye would love to expand their family by at least three.
A source told People: ''He would want a family of five or six if it was up to him. After having Saint, Kim was told she couldn't carry another baby - that it would be too dangerous. And she was okay with that.''
The news comes after Kim and her 40-year-old husband reportedly hired a surrogate who will carry their third child on behalf of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.
It is believed the couple are willing to pay the unnamed woman $45,000 in 10 equal instalments, though if it is a multiple pregnancy she will receive an additional $5,000 per child.
In addition, if the surrogate loses reproductive organs in the process, she receives an additional $4,000.
They're are also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.
In return, the surrogate must refrain from smoking, drinking and drugs during the pregnancy, and she cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated drink per day or eat raw fish.
She has also agreed to restrict sexual activity in the weeks leading up to getting pregnant including foregoing intercourse for three weeks after embryo implantation.
The agreement also states the famous couple ''assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child ... that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.''
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that the decision to push for a third child came from the 'Famous' rapper.
A source said: ''Kim was never going to let herself get pregnant again. It's just too dangerous for her. Kanye was initially the one pushing for baby number three.''
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...