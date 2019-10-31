Kanye West wants his Yeezy brand to be eco-friendly.

The 'Bound 2' rapper feels it is important to create his own ''hydroponic cotton, wheat, hemp'' and fabrics for his fashion range and is working to achieve it.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Beats 1, he said: ''I was looking for a place to set up the Yeezy campus. I was like wow, these are actually the Yeezy tones right here. It actually is the palette. We're building farms here because of the climate and because of the soil and hydroponic cotton, wheat, hemp and we're developing our own fabrics so we're going to go from seed to sow from the farming table so we can see the entire process.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Kanye's Yeezy brand is expected to top $1.5 billion in sales this year, Forbes has predicted.

Kanye - who still owns 100 per cent of the Yeezy brand - compared the range to luxury Lamborghini vehicles, and revealed he loves to create products and ''problem-solve''.

He said: ''I am a product guy at my core. To make products that make people feel an immense amount of joy and solve issues and problems in their life, that's the problem-solving that I love to do. There's a little bit of Lamborghini in everything I do. Yeezy is the Lamborghini of shoes.''

Kanye had a successful long-running partnership with Adidas after they agreed to pay him royalties, and the rapper likes to make limited quantities of his trainer releases because it helps the brand stay relevant and ''sell''.

He added: ''What makes celebrity products sell so well is scarcity. So if they make it too broadly available, I think it crashes the business model.''

And the 'Life of Pablo' hitmaker went on to insist that there is still lots more to come from his Yeezy and Adidas partnership.

He shared: ''We've yet to see all of the beauty that would be manifested through this partnership. We've only experienced a small glimmer of light.''