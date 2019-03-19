Kanye West is reportedly eyeing up a collaboration with Dua Lipa for his star-studded album 'Yandhi'
Kanye West wants to do a duet with Dua Lipa for his highly-anticipated album 'Yandhi'.
The 'Famous' rapper is reportedly planning to get the 'Electricity' hitmaker on his already star-studded next record, which is the follow-up to 2018's 'Ye'.
The pair met at one of the 41-year-old star's legendary Sunday church services in Los Angeles, and Kanye is believed to have already penned ''a few songs'' that are ''perfect'' for the 23-year-old pop superstar.
An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Kanye is super impressed with Dua's voice and he knows she's really hot property in the industry right now.
''He met her at the church service he holds in LA every Sunday and is now keen to get her on board.
''She's already teamed up with Calvin Harris and he saw how well that song did commercially.
''He's got a few songs he thinks Dua would be perfect for and is really eager to get her on his next album Yandhi.''
The 'New Rules' singer has long been a fan of Kanye's music, and even got caught up in his controversial feud with Taylor Swift, after she chose the 'Stronger' hitmaker as her favourite artist over the 'End Game' singer in a lighthearted quiz from 2016, which was unearthed last year.
Defending herself, Dua said: ''I wasn't thinking about their beef. I was thinking about their music, and Taylor is amazing, but I'm such a hip-hop fan that I would probably choose Kanye over anyone...
''[The fans] were sending me snake emojis for, like, three days straight. They're like, 'I hope you die.' I'm like, 'Yo! I literally didn't say anything.' ''
Kanye - who is married to Kim Kardashian West - and Taylor, 29, have been at loggerheads with one another since he infamously interrupted the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's speech for Best Female Video for 'You Belong with Me' at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, declaring Beyonce's 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)' more worthy of the gong.
'Yandhi' is yet to get a release date, however it's expected to feature the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, 6ix9ine, Rihanna, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Teyana Taylor, Lauryn Hill,Nicki Minaj, and posthumous vocals from XXXTentacion.
Lil Wayne, Migos and Timbaland also reportedly worked on the record with Kanye at his condo studio in Miami in January.
