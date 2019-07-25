Kanye West wants Danny McBride to play him in a movie.

The 42-year-old 'Golddigger' rapper went to the 'Eastbound & Down' actor's home in Charleston to pitch him a ''pretty brilliant idea'' for a project about the ''story of his life'', however, Danny, 42, was surprised to be told by Kanye that he wanted Danny to portray him in on screen.

He said: ''I had a pretty interesting guest shortly after we moved there [to Charleston]. One day I got a phone call out of nowhere and the voice sounded familiar but I wasn't sure who it was. I was like, 'Hello?' and he was like, 'Hey, is Danny there?' He was like, 'This is Kanye West.'

''He basically said he was a fan of mine and wanted to come hang out. I think he thought I lived in Los Angeles so I was like, 'No I live in Charleston,' and he was quiet and then said, 'OK, I can go there too.' I was getting nervous, like, 'What should I wear when Kanye gets here.' He had an idea for a project which I think was a pretty brilliant idea. He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him. I thought it was a cool enough idea and we hung out, we went out on a boat, we just talked. He was awesome, it was the most incredible afternoon.''

Shortly after Danny and Kanye came back to his home, the pair watched the 'Alien: Covenant' actor's seven-year-old son Declan - who he has with his wife Gia Ruiz - play the video game 'Fortnite'.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Danny added: ''When we were done talking about the movie we came back into the house and my seven year old son was standing there waiting for us. He was like, 'Papa, do you think Kanye West wants to watch me play 'Fortnite'?' And I was like, 'Do you want to watch him play 'Fortnite'?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' So we just sat there and watched my son play 'Fortnite'.''