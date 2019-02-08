Kanye West reportedly wanted to ''Ye-ify'' a $14 million condo.

The 41-year-old rapper was said to have lined up the luxury Miami home for his wife Kim Kardashian West as a Christmas gift, and it seems he wanted to give it a bit of a makeover before eventually deciding to pull out of the deal instead.

According to Page Six, the star was overheard talking about plans to ''Ye-ify'' the property when he first visited because he wasn't happy with the energy of what has been nicknamed the ''billionaire beach bunker''.

Sources have claimed other rich residents at the home in Faena House weren't impressed with his plans.

However, the couple - who have reportedly purchased a second Los Angeles mansion right next to their current digs - later pulled out of the deal over security concerns.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her spouse - who have North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 12 months, and are expecting their fourth via a surrogate - are now looking into property in the Bahamas or other tropical destinations that their whole family will be able to enjoy.

And at the top of the list for their dream home is somewhere private and secluded as they pulled out of the Miami Beach abode after being photographed on its balcony and realising it wasn't right for them.

Unfortunately for the couple, Kanye will lose the $600,000 down payment he made on the property when he reserved it as a Christmas gift for the 38-year-old beauty.

The 4,700 square foot property featured four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a huge terrace.

And that's not all, as the building has a gym, pool and spa for residents to use, as well as offering a concierge service.

A source previously said of the purchase: ''Kanye saw the property during Art Basel in December and bought it as a Christmas present for Kim. It was a complete surprise for her.''