Kanye West wanted to perform at Chance the Rapper's wedding.

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker attended the 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' rapper's wedding earlier this year and he has now revealed that Kanye tried to join the band.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Chance revealed: ''He does his thing. He's awesome. What I remember is he tried to join the wedding band. They were playing music, but he didn't have his set-up, his beat machine, so he kind of stood next to them.''

The 26-year-old rapper is very close to Kanye too, and in a candid chat with James Corden, Chance opened up about his relationship with the superstar.

James revealed: ''I hosted a thing in New York once, and he was there, and he said, 'Gimme your number, man,' we were backstage. He said, 'We're having a party later at a studio in New York, do you want to come?'

''And I was like, 'Yeah!' But then, he sent me a text at 3 a.m. saying, 'We'll be getting there in about an hour.' I was like, 'What do I do? Do I get dressed and go out at 4 a.m.?'''

To which Chance replied: ''I've been in that same kind of place. Kanye's the kind of dude where, like, you'll meet up with him to do one thing, and then he'll be like, 'Oh! I gotta go to Milan right now, let's get on this jet.' And you gotta make a decision right there. Like, 'Am I about to follow Kanye to Milan or go to this date that I have planned?'''

And Chance had previously dubbed Kanye as an ''amazing friend''.

He explained: ''He's one of the most supportive people in my life. I went and spent some time with him a couple weeks before the album dropped.

''He just gave me some ideas. We've spent a lot of time on the phone in the past two days. That's fellowship and it's strengthening each other.''