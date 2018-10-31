Kanye West feels he has been ''used to spread messages he doesn't believe in'' and has vowed to take a step back from politics.
Kanye West has vowed to take a step back from politics.
The 'Bound 2' rapper - who has been a public supporter of Donald Trump and his campaign over the past few years - feels he has been ''used to spread messages he doesn't believe in''.
In a series of tweets, he wrote: ''I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer ... I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war ... I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world ... My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! (sic)''
Kanye has previously spoken of his dreams to become president and recently said he would be an ''extremely thoughtful'' leader of the country.
He shared: ''As soon as I said that, it was like, 'Wait a second, we would be really into that, because actually if you think about it, he's extremely thoughtful. Every time he's gotten in trouble, he was really jumping in front of a bullet for someone else. He's probably the most honest celebrity that we have.'
''I sit in clubs and I'm like, 'Wow, I've got five years before I go and run for office and I've got a lot of research to do, I've got a lot of growing up to do. My dad has two master's degrees. My mom has a Ph.D. Rap is great. It's fun. It's fun to be a rock star, and I'll never not be one I guess, but there'll be a point where I become my mother's child.''
