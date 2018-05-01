Kanye West uses the ''world'' as his therapist.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker - who has North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, three months, with his wife Kim Kardashian West - has shunned traditional therapy routes and instead likes to talk openly to everyone he bumps into.

He said: ''I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation when I'm feeling at that point and get their perspective. Sometimes they'll be like, 'Damn, I'm talking to Ye, I'm not expecting to talk about this.' I use that. I talk through things. Anybody that I'm around, and I'll put that as advice to people. Use people around you as your therapist. Because they probably know more about you. A therapist does a crash course in Ye and then comes and is like, 'I'm gonna give you some advice.' I'm not saying that therapists are bad, I'm just saying that I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, you know, and I'll keep 'em on the phone, you know, for 45 minutes at a time, talking through things. It's kind of narcissistic.''

And the 40-year-old rapper wants to use the platform of Twitter to share his own ''breakthroughs'' since returning from hospital and to remove the stigma surrounding mental health.

Speaking to Charlamagne the God, he added: ''The thoughts that I'm getting out on Twitter now ... I want to use this platform to share some of the breakthroughs I've had since going to the hospital. I want to change the stigma of 'crazy' and the stigma of mental health, period ... Best believe I'm going to take the stigma off of the word crazy.''