Kanye West's music is an outlet for his ''mental issues'', and has admitted he feels ''blessed and privileged'' to be able to do so.
Kanye West's music is an outlet for his ''mental issues''.
The 41-year-old rapper is gearing up to release his new album 'Ye', and has said that being able to sit down and pen lyrics is a great way to deal with his mental health, as it makes him feel ''all good'' to put his thoughts down on paper.
He said: ''I'm so blessed and so privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can't go and make that [album] and make you feel like it's all good.''
The 'Heartless' rapper went on to talk about the name of his album, claiming that whilst 'Ye' forms part of his name, it is also used in the Bible to mean ''you'', and is therefore an album for everyone.
He added to radio host Big Boy during an interview at the listening party event for his new album: ''I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you'. So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just 'Ye' - just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.''
Kanye's album touches on some of the controversial events surrounding him and his family over recent months, including Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating scandal against Kanye's sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian, and the divisive comments Kanye made in reference to slavery and US president Donald Trump.
The 'Stronger' rapper previously declared that slavery was a ''choice'' for black people when he said: ''When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. We're mentally imprisoned.''
And on his album, Kanye reveals his wife Kim Kardashian West was furious at him for his controversial comments.
He raps on one track: ''They say, 'Build your own,' I said, 'How, Sway?' I said, 'Slavery a choice,' they say, 'How, Ye?' Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day, Now I'm on fifty blogs gettin' fifty calls, My wife callin', screamin', say, 'We 'bout to lose it all!', Had to calm her down 'cause she couldn't breathe, Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn't leave.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...