Kanye West asked Shia LaBeouf if he could have some of his clothes - and cleaned out his closet.
Kanye West took ''all'' of Shia LaBeouf's clothes.
The 'Famous' rapper was pictured wearing the 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' star's hat last year, with his wife Kim Kardashian West revealing it was his ''favourite'' piece of headwear but there was a ''whole story'' behind how he acquired it.
And now the 31-year-old actor has revealed he let Kanye raid his closet because it felt ''fair'' after he introduced his mother to the 'All Day' hitmaker and he was a ''sweetheart'' to her.
Explaining how Kanye had visited his house to discuss art collaborations and asked if he could have some clothes for a pop-up shop, Shia recalled: ''Around the same time, I took my mother to his concert.
''She is, of course, obsessed with Kanye West. When I brought her backstage, he was a f***ing sweetheart to her. And it just felt fair.
''So I'm like, 'Go for it, my guy. Take everything you want.' And he did. He took all my f***ing clothes...
''The dude has a lot of my s**t.''
But Shia admitted he and Kanye - who even took the actor's Indiana Jones hat - haven't been in contact since the 40-year-old rapper's infamous meltdown on stage in November 2016.
In a lengthy rant, Kanye said: ''Shia LaBeouf: Kid Cudi feels a way. Call him.''
It is unclear what the comment meant, but the 'Fury' actor - who directed Cudi in a music video and short film in 2011 - said: ''Me and him haven't really been in contact since he blew up onstage and, you know, s**t on me.''
Asked if he'd reached out to his former pal, he told Esquire magazine: ''Of course, bro. I f***ing love Kanye West. He's going through a lot. And I don't know where he's at or what he's doing.''
