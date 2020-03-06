Kanye West asked Tori Kelly to ''lend her gift'' to his Sunday Service.

The 27-year-old singer - who is of Christian faith - has revealed how the 'Famous' rapper phoned her up asking if she would be a part of his weekly faith-filled concert when it came to the California Worship Center in North Hollywood last August, and she was thrilled that he didn't just ask her to perform, though she couldn't resist stepping in front of the microphone as well as leading the worship.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Tori spilled: ''Kanye basically phoned me up and asked me to lend my gift to the Sunday Service.

''I liked that he wasn't saying 'come up and sing'.

''It really wasn't about that. It was so great to be a part of it singing with the choir.

''I wasn't expecting to get up and sing, but then there was a microphone so I thought, well, why not.

''The choir was almost like a flash mob for this one because they took over another church.

''Nobody knew that they were there and all of sudden the choir stood up in the pews and everyone was like, 'Wow what is going.''''

The 'Coffee' singer revealed that she has been pals with Kim Kardashian West's husband ever since he brought their daughter North West, now six, to one of her shows, long before he released his first gospel LP, 'Jesus is King'.

Asked how they exchanged numbers, she recalled: ''I'd run into him over the years, but he came to one of my shows with his daughter, one of the gospel shows in LA, and I just got word last minute that he was coming, like no way. That's crazy.

''I got to speak to him briefly. This was before he did his own gospel album.''

And Tori, who also dabbles in gospel, says she wouldn't rule out collaborating with the 42-year-old musician in the future.

She said: ''That would be great.''

Tori brings the 'Inspired By True Events Tour' to the UK this month.

Catch Tori on the following dates:

March 12, Glasgow, UK, SWG3

March 13, Birmingham, UK, Institute

March 15, Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester

March 16, London, UK, The Roundhouse