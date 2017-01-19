Kanye West is reportedly planning on ''intense therapy'' to help him recover from his recent hospitalisation.
The 39-year-old rapper was admitted to hospital in November for treatment for what his doctor Michael Farzam branded as ''temporary psychosis'', and is now reportedly working on doing ''whatever it takes'' to improve his mental health.
A source said: ''Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy.
''He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy.''
And his wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he shares North, three, and Saint, 13 months - is reportedly seeing results already, and feels ''happier'' when the 'Fade' rapper has been to therapy.
The source added to Us Weekly magazine: ''She didn't realise how much of Kanye's behaviour stems from a mental illness.
''When he's doing the things his therapists tell him to do, she is so much happier.
''It has allowed them to reconnect.''
Meanwhile, the 'Famous' hitmaker - who cancelled all remaining dates of his 'Saint Pablo Tour' when he was in hospital - hasn't just been working on getting his private life in order, as he's also launched himself back into his work and has been ''really pushing'' for the chance to play the BRIT Awards in February.
A source said previously: ''Kanye has made it known that he's available for the awards season. People are telling him to take it easy, but he's really pushing to play the Grammys and the BRITs next year.
''He's planning to bring his life 'Saint Pablo Tour' tour to the UK in 2017 anyway and the BRITs would be a great way to preview his floating stage.''
