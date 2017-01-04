Kanye West is rumoured to be launching a new line for Yeezy.

The 39-year-old rapper and fashion designer - who first collaborated with the sportswear giant Adidas in 2013 and unveiled his first collection Yeezy Season 1 in 2015 - is in talks to make his comeback and showcase his Yeezy Season 5 capsule during Fashion Week next month.

And according to the New York Post's Page Six Column, Kanye is also planning to launch another clothing line''.

A source said: ''[He's working on] Season 5 and launching another apparel line.''

The 'Famous' hitmaker - who was released from hospital in November last year after being rushed in to receive medical attention for exhaustion - is reportedly ''trying'' to calm down his work load, although he claims he is feeling ''much better''.

Speaking about the vocalist and his future ventures, a source said: ''He sounded great.

''He said he was trying to put less stuff on his schedule and be a little bit more restful. He's scheduling less meetings and he said he was feeling much better.''

However, people close to the star are concerned he is still working ''100 miles per hour''.

The source said: ''He was still going 100 miles per hour with work. People were concerned that he was going right back to his schedule.

''He's been trying to not take as many meetings.''

Although it is rumoured Kanye - who has three-year-old daughter North and 12-month-old son Saint with his wife Kim Kardashian West - will present his new designs at this year's New York Fashion Week, neither Kanye or his representatives have confirmed if he will be there to unveil his creations.