Kanye West is set to discuss his battle with bipolar disorder in an episode of David Letterman's talk show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'.
Kanye West is set to discuss his battle with bipolar disorder in an episode of David Letterman's talk show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'.
The 41-year-old rapper will appear on season two the Netflix show - which launches on May 31 - where he will talk about his mental health, especially his struggle with bipolar, which he says leaves him feeling ''erratic''.
In a trailer for the upcoming season, David can be seen talking to Kanye after visiting his fashion warehouse.
Kanye tells the television icon in the clip: ''When you're bipolar you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting erratic - as TMZ would put it.''
The 'Heartless' rapper's episode will launch on May 31 at the same time as the other four episodes in the new season, which feature the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Degeneres, Lewis Hamilton, and Melinda Gates.
Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 14 months, and a newborn son whose name is not yet known - recently revealed Kanye doesn't take the medication he was prescribed to help manage his bipolar, because it ''changes who he is''.
She said: ''I think we're in a pretty good place with it now. It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them.
''For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is. Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn't travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind.''
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...