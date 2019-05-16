Kanye West is set to discuss his battle with bipolar disorder in an episode of David Letterman's talk show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'.

The 41-year-old rapper will appear on season two the Netflix show - which launches on May 31 - where he will talk about his mental health, especially his struggle with bipolar, which he says leaves him feeling ''erratic''.

In a trailer for the upcoming season, David can be seen talking to Kanye after visiting his fashion warehouse.

Kanye tells the television icon in the clip: ''When you're bipolar you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting erratic - as TMZ would put it.''

The 'Heartless' rapper's episode will launch on May 31 at the same time as the other four episodes in the new season, which feature the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Degeneres, Lewis Hamilton, and Melinda Gates.

Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 14 months, and a newborn son whose name is not yet known - recently revealed Kanye doesn't take the medication he was prescribed to help manage his bipolar, because it ''changes who he is''.

She said: ''I think we're in a pretty good place with it now. It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them.

''For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is. Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn't travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind.''