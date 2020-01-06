Kanye West wants to take his Sunday Service all over the world, starting in Europe and Africa.
Kanye West is to take his Sunday Service all over the world.
The 'Bound 2' rapper reportedly has big plans to spread the word across the world, starting in Europe and Africa after success in North America.
And now Kanye has no plans to tour traditionally anymore and instead wants to work on a new follow up album with the choir as well as travel the world with them.
TMZ reports that Kanye's weekly Sunday Services will be reduced and have longer time periods between as he travels around the world to spread the news.
Meanwhile, Kanye previously admitted his Sunday Service ''saved his life''.
In his sermon to the residents of Skid Row, he said: ''A lot of times people say, 'Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.' I'm saying thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.''
And Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West has revealed his Sunday Services have been ''super healing'' for him but she insists it is not all about ''preaching''.
She said: ''[Sunday Service has been] super healing for him. He just lives his life with Christ ... It's had a positive impact on our family [and North] loves to be a part of it ... It's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in - Jesus - and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience.''
Kanye had previously spoken candidly about finding his faith when his loved ones tried to help him through his darkest moments.
He shared: ''People in my family were praying for me, but they couldn't call me and scream at me. I'm a grown man. But it was God that came and put this thing on my heart and asked if I was ready to be in service to him ... I have no regret and no shame.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...