Controversial rap star Kanye West is set to return to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.
Kanye West is set to return to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.
The outspoken rap star has had a famously turbulent relationship with the American TV host, with the duo having previously clashed over Twitter, but Jimmy has confirmed that he will be making a return to the show on Thursday (09.08.18).
He wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''On Thursday night, HURRICANE KANYE strikes @JimmyKimmelLive! @KanyeWest (sic)''
Kanye, 41 - who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - has also retweeted the message.
The 'Famous' rapper previously clashed with Jimmy after the comedian made fun of Kanye in a parody of an interview he conducted with the BBC in 2013.
Jimmy - who described the interview as ''weird'' - joked: ''Does Kanye West know he's not supposed to be his own hype man?''
But Kanye responded the the comments on Twitter, saying: ''JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS (sic)''
And the TV host replied: ''apparently @KanyeWest is VERY VERY ANGRY with me.... (sic)''
However, the duo later resolved their feud when Kanye appeared on the show in October last year, and Jimmy has since admitted that he relished their spat.
He said: ''I live for moments like that. When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy.
''My wife makes fun of me. She's like, 'You are so happy right now.' I'm absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that.''
During his interview with the BBC in 2013, Kanye described himself as the ''number one rock star on the planet''.
He added: ''We the real rock stars and I'm the biggest of all of them.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...