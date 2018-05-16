Kanye West has teased a possible tracklist for his new albums.

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker posted a video of himself on Twitter, sitting in front of two whiteboards with five headings - thought to be possible names for his new albums - including 'Ye', 'Kids' and 'Push'. Underneath the titles appear to be names of songs he has been working on, including 'Wouldn't Leave', 'Feel The Love' and 'Reborn'.

Kanye's new post came just hours after the 40-year-old rapper confessed he has ditched his phone to ensure that he isn't distracted whilst working on his music.

He tweeted: ''for anyone whose tried to text or call me in the past 2 weeks ... I got rid of that phone so I could focus on these albums (sic)''

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West had previously spilled that the rapper was working on five albums at once and was too busy to attend the Met Gala.

Responding to a post where Kanye admired Kim's Met outfit, Kim replied: ''Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you're only finishing up 5 albums (sic)''

Kanye returned to the spotlight recently following a breakdown last year and he had revealed he uses the ''world'' as his therapist.

He said: ''I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation when I'm feeling at that point and get their perspective. Sometimes they'll be like, 'Damn, I'm talking to Ye, I'm not expecting to talk about this.' I use that. I talk through things. Anybody that I'm around, and I'll put that as advice to people. Use people around you as your therapist. Because they probably know more about you. A therapist does a crash course in Ye and then comes and is like, 'I'm gonna give you some advice.' I'm not saying that therapists are bad, I'm just saying that I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, you know, and I'll keep 'em on the phone, you know, for 45 minutes at a time, talking through things. It's kind of narcissistic.''