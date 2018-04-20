Kanye West has promised fans a new album and a collaboration with Kid Cudi.
Kanye West is planning to release two new albums in June.
The 'Gold Digger' hitmaker is forming a supergroup with fellow rapper Kid Cudi, and has promised fans he will be dropping a seven-track record just a week apart.
In a series of tweets, he wrote: ''my album is 7 songs
''June 1st
''me and Cudi album June 8th
''it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group (sic)''
Appearing to allude to further collaborative tracks, he wrote: ''Teyana Taylor June 22nd
''Pusha T May 25th (sic)''
Kanye - who reactivated his Twitter account less than a week ago on (13.04.18) - has not released an album since 2016's 'The Life Of Pablo'.
Pusha T and Teyana Tayor have confirmed the collaborations on social media.
Kanye was spotted hanging out with Cudi last year, sparking rumours of a collaboration.
The pair are thought to have recorded their top secret tracks together in Japan.
A source said at the time: ''Nobody knows what it is - or what it sounds like ... There are no professionals in the room. It's just Cudi, Kanye and an engineer. They're recording together in Japan.''
Kanye - who was admitted to hospital suffering from exhaustion during his 'Life Of Pablo' tour in 2016 - is also thought to have holed himself up in the wilds of Wyoming to working on new music last year.
The rapper reportedly spent several weeks at a recording studio in a mountain retreat in the state.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...