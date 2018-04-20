Kanye West is planning to release two new albums in June.

The 'Gold Digger' hitmaker is forming a supergroup with fellow rapper Kid Cudi, and has promised fans he will be dropping a seven-track record just a week apart.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: ''my album is 7 songs

''June 1st

''me and Cudi album June 8th

''it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group (sic)''

Appearing to allude to further collaborative tracks, he wrote: ''Teyana Taylor June 22nd

''Pusha T May 25th (sic)''

Kanye - who reactivated his Twitter account less than a week ago on (13.04.18) - has not released an album since 2016's 'The Life Of Pablo'.

Pusha T and Teyana Tayor have confirmed the collaborations on social media.

Kanye was spotted hanging out with Cudi last year, sparking rumours of a collaboration.

The pair are thought to have recorded their top secret tracks together in Japan.

A source said at the time: ''Nobody knows what it is - or what it sounds like ... There are no professionals in the room. It's just Cudi, Kanye and an engineer. They're recording together in Japan.''

Kanye - who was admitted to hospital suffering from exhaustion during his 'Life Of Pablo' tour in 2016 - is also thought to have holed himself up in the wilds of Wyoming to working on new music last year.

The rapper reportedly spent several weeks at a recording studio in a mountain retreat in the state.