Kanye West has teased yet more collaborations he's set to release soon.
Kanye West has teased he has songs with A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott on the way.
The 40-year-old rapper has been tweeting heavily about various issues lately, but to break up the seriousness, eagle-eyed fans would've noticed he also revealed some collaborations that are ready to be released.
The 'All Day' rapper said the track he's done with Travis - the father to his wife Kim Kardashian West's half sibling Kylie Jenner's two-month-old daughter Stormi - and Lil Uzi Vert, could come out as early as this week.
He wrote: ''Trav we gotta drop that track with me you and Uzi this week bro. Let's goooooooooooooooooooooo (sic)''
And Travis replied: ''T'was the plan legoooo. (sic)''
And speaking of the stuff he's worked on with the 'Everyday' rapper, Kanye added: ''Rocky we gotta release our songs ASAP (sic)''
It's a busy time for the hip-hop icon as he's ''hand-producing'' five albums, including his own record, a collaborative Kid Cudi LP as new duo Kids See Ghosts and rapper Nas' next effort, which are all set for release in June.
He's also teamed up with Pusha T and Teyana Taylor, who have both confirmed their respective collaborations.
In a series of tweets, Kanye wrote recently: ''my album is 7 songs
''June 1st
''me and Cudi album June 8th
''it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group (sic)''
Appearing to allude to further collaborative tracks, he wrote: ''Teyana Taylor June 22nd
''Pusha T May 25th (sic)''
Kanye - who reactivated his Twitter account less than a week ago on (13.04.18) - has not released an album since 2016's 'The Life Of Pablo'.
