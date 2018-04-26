Kanye West has teased he has songs with A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott on the way.

The 40-year-old rapper has been tweeting heavily about various issues lately, but to break up the seriousness, eagle-eyed fans would've noticed he also revealed some collaborations that are ready to be released.

The 'All Day' rapper said the track he's done with Travis - the father to his wife Kim Kardashian West's half sibling Kylie Jenner's two-month-old daughter Stormi - and Lil Uzi Vert, could come out as early as this week.

He wrote: ''Trav we gotta drop that track with me you and Uzi this week bro. Let's goooooooooooooooooooooo (sic)''

And Travis replied: ''T'was the plan legoooo. (sic)''

And speaking of the stuff he's worked on with the 'Everyday' rapper, Kanye added: ''Rocky we gotta release our songs ASAP (sic)''

It's a busy time for the hip-hop icon as he's ''hand-producing'' five albums, including his own record, a collaborative Kid Cudi LP as new duo Kids See Ghosts and rapper Nas' next effort, which are all set for release in June.

He's also teamed up with Pusha T and Teyana Taylor, who have both confirmed their respective collaborations.

In a series of tweets, Kanye wrote recently: ''my album is 7 songs

''June 1st

''me and Cudi album June 8th

''it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group (sic)''

Appearing to allude to further collaborative tracks, he wrote: ''Teyana Taylor June 22nd

''Pusha T May 25th (sic)''

Kanye - who reactivated his Twitter account less than a week ago on (13.04.18) - has not released an album since 2016's 'The Life Of Pablo'.