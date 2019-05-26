Kanye West surprised his wife Kim Kardashian West with Celine Dion concert tickets.

The 41-year-old rapper gave his wife - with whom he has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 16 months, and Psalm, two weeks - the ultimate belated fifth anniversary present on Saturday (25.05.19) when he whisked her away to Las Vegas and surprised her with a date to watch the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Kanye and Kim, 38, got to hang out on the side of the stage during the performance, and also took a trip backstage to meet with Celine.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to her Instagram story to post a series of videos from the concert, as well as two pictures of herself and Kanye with the 51-year-old music icon.

Meanwhile, the special surprise isn't the only musical gift Kanye has arranged for Kim recently, as for Valentine's Day (14.02.19), he got legendary saxophonist Kenny G to perform for his wife in their home, while surrounded by a sea of roses.

Kenny said of the romantic gesture: ''Kanye had requested me to come to the house and serenade Kim in the morning. 'It's going to be a room surrounded with roses, and you're going to stand in the middle of the roses and play.' I thought, 'That actually sounds really beautiful.' It just all worked out ...

''I started playing before I saw her. She was coming around a corner, and I got the nod from Kanye to go. And so I started to play, and when she came, she just went, 'Oh my God,' and then she looked at me and was smiling and just kind of stopped. She didn't know what to do with herself for a minute. Then she got her phone out, which was awesome.''