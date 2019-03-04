Kanye West is ''protective'' of Khloe Kardashian and he is ''100 per cent'' on Khloe's side after Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.
Kanye West is ''protective'' of Khloe Kardashian.
The 'I Love It' hitmaker was disappointed to hear Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods and he is ''100 per cent'' on Khloe's side.
A source told People magazine: ''Kanye thinks of himself as the godfather in this family, and he has the mindset that if anyone messes with one of them, they mess with them all. So right now, Tristan and Jordyn are on his list. If he never talks to them again, it's fine by him. He wasn't close to them in the first place. He's protective of the Kardashian women, all of them, and if anyone hurts them, he will always be their biggest advocate. He's 100 per cent on Khloé's side.''
And Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West is ''so angry'' for Khloe.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is said to be ''livid'' for her sister after An insider shared: ''Kim is the one who is really upset about this. She's livid. She's so angry, and she's 100 percent on Khloé's side. She's there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They've been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they're committed to supporting each other.''
Khloe had recently taken to social media to blame the cheating scandal on Tristan after previously blaming Jordyn.
She wrote: ''This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister.
''But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)''
