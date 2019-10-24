Kanye West believes he will be President of the United States one day, after previously claiming he would run for office in 2020.
The 42-year-old rapper previously announced plans to run for president in America's upcoming 2020 election, and whilst his plans never came into fruition, he has hinted that a political career is still on his agenda, as he said ''there will be a time'' when he is President of the United States.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, he said: ''There will be a time when I will be the President of the US and I will remember ... any founder that didn't have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing.''
Kanye has come under fire for his political views in the past, as he infamously showed his support for controversial president Donald Trump by wearing a hat emblazoned with the figurehead's slogan, ''Make America Great Again''.
And the rapper didn't shy away from sharing some of his opinions in his Beats 1 interview either, as he admitted that during the making of his new album 'Jesus Is King', he asked his collaborators ''not to have premarital sex'', as he believed it went against the message in his record.
He said: ''I was asking people to fast during the album. I was asking people to ... this is gonna be radical, what I'm about to say, there's times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album. Seriously, there's times where I was ... you know, there's times where I went to people who were working on other projects and said, 'Could you just work and focus on this'.
''I thought, if we could all focus and fast ... I mean, it's known when people pray together ... families that pray together, stay together. When people pray together, and fast together, the power is increased.''
