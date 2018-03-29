Kanye West has reportedly split from his long-time manager.

Izvor 'Izzy' Zivkovic - who started working with the rapper on his 2010 album 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' - is said to no longer be co-managing the 'All Day' hitmaker, with Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun now stepping up his responsibilities, according to Billboard.com

Neither, Kanye - who is represented CCA - or a representative for Zivkovic have commented on why they've gone separate ways.

The Split Second Management owner also looks after acts including Arcade Fire and Banks.

The 40-year-old hip-hop star - who is back working on his music comeback - was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his 'Saint Pablo Tour' in 2016, and was swiftly hospitalised for sleep deprivation and exhaustion.

In August, Kanye filed a $10 million lawsuit against the insurers of his tour.

The rap star axed his much-anticipated concerts in support of his album 'Life of Pablo', after he suffered a breakdown - but Kanye sued syndicates of insurer Lloyd's of London after they refused to pay him.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, read ''Nor have they provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay ... implying that Kanye's use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums paid.''

Kanye's legal claim alleged breach of contract, as well as breach of good faith and fair dealing on the insurer's behalf, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outspoken star was admitted to the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital in November 2016, which led him to cancel his remaining 21 tour dates.

Following his spell in hospital, Kanye reportedly underwent independent medical evaluation in relation to his insurance claim.

Howard King, Kanye's lawyer, wrote: ''Performing artists who pay handsomely to insurance companies ... should take note ... Lloyd's companies enjoy collecting bounteous premiums; they don't enjoy paying claims, no matter how legitimate.''