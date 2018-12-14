Kanye West has hit out at Drake in a new Twitter rant, after the rapper asked for clearance on a song Kanye produced, and Kanye accused him of avoiding him.
Kanye West has hit out at Drake in a new Twitter rant.
The duo - who were once close friends - famously fell out after Kanye allegedly decided to release new music close to Drake's release date after finding out when the latter was dropping new music, and on Thursday (13.12.18), the 41-year-old rapper took to social media to add fuel to the fire of their ongoing feud.
Kanye shared a screenshot of a text message he had received which stated that Drake had filed a ''clearance request'' for 'Say What's Real', a song which featured on his 2009 mixtape 'So Far Gone', which was produced by Kanye.
The 'Heartless' rapper then went on to accuse Drake of avoiding him, but taking underhanded shots at him at the same time.
He wrote alongside the screenshot: ''This proves s**t faker than wrestling
''Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths (sic)''
Kanye then claimed he'd been trying to meet with the 'God's Plan' rapper for ''six months'', but said Drake had ignored him whilst still speaking to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, as well as Travis Scott - who is dating Kylie Jenner, the sister of Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West.
In another tweet, he wrote: ''Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how's the family (sic)''
Just over an hour after his rant was posted, Kanye took to Twitter again to claim that Drake had now gotten in touch.
He wrote: ''Drake finally called
''Mission accomplished.''
Meanwhile, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker seemed unfazed by the outburst, as he took to his Instagram story at around the same time to simply share a series of laughing emojis, which seemed to be aimed at Kanye's tweets.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...